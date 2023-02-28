Where on MDI Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Updated 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mount Desert Islander Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Location: Seal Cove PondLast week's winner: Meile Rockefeller, Tremont Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Popular Tremont man wanted by police still at large 10-unit apartment building proposed in Southwest Harbor Child rescued from Dorr Mountain FOA to purchase Southwest Harbor inn for seasonal housing Two new businesses open in Trenton E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.