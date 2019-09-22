BAR HARBOR — YWCA Mount Desert Island announced the winners of this year’s Women of Distinction awards last week. Winners were elected by hundreds of community members over a three-week voting period.

The Woman of the Year is Wendy Haynes Littlefield of Northeast Harbor, the Young Woman of the Year is Maggie Painter of Bar Harbor and the Girl of the Year is Gianna Turk of Lamoine.

“We celebrate these women who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, because they do,” said YWCA MDI Executive Director Jackie Davidson.

Each year the YWCA recognizes women in the island community for outstanding leadership. Winners will receive their awards at the Women of Distinction event, set for Friday, Sept. 27, from 6-8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at ywcamdi.org.

Contact 288-5008.