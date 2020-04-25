BAR HARBOR — Applications for vacation rental registrations, and the associated annual $250 application fee, are due May 31.

On Tuesday, the Town Council discussed adjusting this due date in light of the closure of lodging for nonessential travel during the coronavirus emergency but decided to let it stand.

Councilor Matt Hochman requested the discussion, saying he had heard from several rental hosts asking about the fee. Restaurants that have been ordered to close still have to pay their state licensing fees, he noted, and the council has time to make a change later if needed.

A joint meeting of the Town Council and Planning Board is set for April 28 at 4 p.m. to discuss a proposed new regulatory framework for vacation rentals prepared by the Planning Department, which could go to voters in November.

Applications for vacation rental registrations (new and renewal), and a Frequently Asked Questions document, are available on the Code Enforcement section of the town website, barharbormaine.gov.