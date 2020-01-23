Trust now owns Stone Barn Farm

BAR HARBOR — Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) has completed its purchase of the 128-acre Stone Barn Farm property, which includes the historic and much-photographed barn at the intersection of Crooked Road and Norway Drive.

Harry Owen and his wife Cindy, who died in 2018, bought the property in 1963 and lived in the farmhouse near the barn. In 2001, the Owens worked with MCHT to place a conservation easement on the land.

MCHT announced last summer that it had signed a contract to buy the property, which is primarily fields and forests with a mile of frontage on Northeast Creek and Fresh Meadow. The Trust initially said it needed to raise at least $2.25 million to cover the purchase price, long-term maintenance and programs for the public.

“Last fall, after we completed our inspections and received estimates from contractors, we increased our goal to $2.75 million,” MCHT Senior Project Manager Misha Mytar told the Islander Tuesday.

“Thanks to support from over 130 donors, we have had tremendous fundraising success. We have raised enough money to complete the purchase.”

Mytar said about $500,000 still needs to be raised “to allow us to care for the iconic land and buildings and provide for community use and programing.”

The fundraising effort has been boosted by a matching gift challenge offered by Mount Desert Island summer residents Anne and Bob Bass. They pledged to give $1 for every $3 received from other donors.

“The Bass Family Match has been a big help inspiring donors,” Mytar said.

MCHT said in a press release that it will be working this year to renovate the Stone Barn Farm’s barn farmhouse and carriage house.

“The Trust also will be investing in infrastructure required to establish signage, create and maintain trails and expand parking in order to accommodate greater public use of the land,” the release said. “In the short term, public access to the property will be somewhat limited and visitors will find temporary signage with instructions for where to park and how to access an existing trail on the land.”

Stone Barn Farm is on the National Register of Historic Places. The barn was built around 1907.