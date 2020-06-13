Town to forgo payment 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Selectmen agreed to forgo an annual payment it usually receives from the Water and Sewer District with the stipulation that money be used for a Supplemental Environmental Project.

When the district was fined more than $50,000 in 2016 by the Department of Environmental Protection, they agreed to an SEP in place of the fine as long as it did not directly benefit the town.

Plans to replace a culvert in the Marshall Brook Watershed was the chosen SEP in which the district is working collaboratively with Friends of Acadia and Wild Acadia. That project is slated to happen this year, but funding needed to be secured before it could start.

Each year the district pays the town approximately $26,000 for debt the town’s sewer department incurred prior to formation of the district.