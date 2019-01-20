This week in pictures

PHOTO COURTESY OF DASHING THROUGH THE SNOW … Jennifer Britz of Bar Harbor placed first in women’s 40-49 Masters racing for Team USA women at the 2019 World Snowshoe Championship in Val di Non, Italy on Jan. 5. The region has been having a mild winter and snow had to be trucked onto the race course. See story, page 5. PHOTO COURTESY OF JENNIFER BRITZ
TROJAN TUNES … Members of the Mount Desert Island High School pep band brought their “A game” Friday for the varsity boys’ basketball game against rival Ellsworth.ISLANDER PHOTOS BY SARAH HINCKLEY
MARCHING WITH MARTIN … Participants in a previous year’s march in Bar Harbor in honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This year’s march is planned for Jan. 21 at 11 a.m., beginning at the YWCA on Mount Desert Street. Longtime Bar Harbor resident Walter Seward will offer a short presentation at 12 p.m. on the Village Green. Contact the YWCA at 288-5008. ISLANDER FILE PHOTO
TROJAN TUNES … Members of the Mount Desert Island High School pep band brought their “A game” Friday for the varsity boys’ basketball game against rival Ellsworth.ISLANDER PHOTOS BY SARAH HINCKLEY
MAKING HOMES WARMER … Working in the basement of the Bar Harbor Congregational Church last week, Brad Stager inspects the frame for a custom-built window insert bound for a local home. The nonprofit organization Window Dressers provides the plastic-wrapped inserts to insulate drafty windows, which in turn cuts down on heating costs and fuel consumption. Volunteers measure windows, then build and deliver the inserts.ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
TROJAN TUNES … Members of the Mount Desert Island High School pep band brought their “A game” Friday for the varsity boys’ basketball game against rival Ellsworth.ISLANDER PHOTOS BY SARAH HINCKLEY
Leave a Reply