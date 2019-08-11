This week in pictures

BOATYARD BASH … A photographer captures scenes during the 15th Annual Lobsters On the Sound event Tuesday night at The Hinckley Company boatyard in Southwest Harbor. Cocktails, lobster and a large auction were part of the annual fundraiser for programs at Harbor House Community Center. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
BEST IN SHOW … Some of the winning entries in the Garden Club of Mount Desert’s flower show, held July 31 at the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor. Visitors enjoyed 144 specimens in the horticulture division, and 21 entries in floral design. Floral design themes included Ocean Pave, Island Driftwood, Thuya Birthday Best and a Sea Flora Challenge. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GARDEN CLUB OF MOUNT DESERT
THANKS TO A QUICK RESPONSE … No humans or horses were injured in a fire that destroyed a shed Wednesday afternoon at Willowind Therapeutic Riding Center in Bar Harbor. The shed was a total loss, according to Bar Harbor Fire Chief Matt Bartlett. The cause of the fire has not been determined. The primary buildings at the center are undamaged. Several agencies assisted with the fire and with station coverage. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
ROTARY RECOGNITION … Lisa Parsons of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust was recently recognized with a Paul Harris Fellow award by the Rotary Club of Bar Harbor (MDI). From left, Rotarian Colleen Maynard, Parsons and Rotary Club President Susy Del Cid-Papadopoli celebrate the award presentation. The club presents the honor every year to a non-Rotarian who “shows the traits of a Rotarian by making a significant contributions to our community outside his or her employed position,” Del Cid-Papadopoli said. “They are leaders who just go about their daily lives volunteering and helping make Mount Desert Island a better place to live and work.” PHOTO COURTESY OF AURORA HILTON
MAJESTIC MAMMALS … Passengers aboard the Bar Harbor Whale Watch Company’s AtlantiCat check out a humpback whale on a recent trip. Whale watchers have also been seeing many white-sided dolphins and mola mola. PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT
BIG FISH, LONG BATTLE … This 500-plus-pound swordfish was caught Sunday 40 miles offshore by Linda Sea, John Stanley’s fishing boat. With the catch at Beal’s Lobster Pound in Southwest Harbor are, from left, Ian Jellison, Bradley Hirst and Stanley. The fish took two hours to land, Stanley said, and it measured 12 feet, 6 inches, including the sword. It was put on ice and shipped to Boston. PHOTO COURTESY OF JOHN STANLEY
