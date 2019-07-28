This week in pictures:

RARE FIND … Sharon Gilley shows off the bright blue lobster caught July 19 in Southwest Harbor by the fishing boat Jeremy & Gage. The crew threw the lobster back, since it was under the minimum size. Otherwise, she said, they would have donated it to a museum or other institution. PHOTO COURTESY OF SHARON GILLEY
SPACE MAIL … Islesford Postmaster Joy Sprague donned a space suit last week to celebrate the release of the U.S. Postal Service’s Apollo 11 50th anniversary commemorative stamps. PHOTO COURTESY OF BARBARA CALDWELL-PEASE
WORK IN PROGRESS … Linda Rogers, ticket agent for Bay Ferries, and Town Council Chair Jeff Dobbs look back at the ferry terminal under construction, during a tour of the CAT Ferry Tuesday afternoon. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
The dock and ramp at the Bar Harbor ferry terminal are complete, but shore-side renovations continue. Bay Ferries still hopes to begin daily ferry service to Nova Scotia in late summer, once the renovations are complete and necessary permits obtained. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
BOATLOAD OF BOOKS … Matt Horton of Machias Savings Bank shows off the “yarn-bombed” boat from the Jesup Memorial Library that won the award for most creative float at the Bar Harbor Fourth of July parade, now on display at the bank. The knitters, who worked about 300 hours over the winter to crochet the squares, filled the boat with books and set out a donation can for the Jesup’s proposed major expansion. Lemonade and cookies will be served at the bank July 30 from 2-4 p.m. See page 7 for more on library book sales. PHOTO COURTESY OF JILL GOLDTHWAIT
