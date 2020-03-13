Tall ships upriver

ORRINGTON — Maine’s Bicentennial Committee and a new organization called the Penobscot Maritime Heritage Association are teaming up to organize a series of events celebrating the maritime history of the upper Penobscot River this summer.

As part of a planned “4-Port Loop” set for July 8-14, tall ships and other vessels will visit the ports of Bangor, Brewer, Penobscot, Castine and Searsport.

“From July 9 -10, Bangor and Brewer will jointly host various educational, entertainment, walking and driving tour activities at the twin cities waterfronts, and historical societies, and will include an educational component involving the “old” features onboard Tall Ships, (including the Bowdoin) and “state of the art” manufacturing operations at the South Brewer, Cianbro plant and the ‘futuristic 3-D printed boat hull’ capabilities brought to the site from the U. Maine-Orono technology staff,” according to a Bicentennial Committee website.

The mission of the new maritime heritage organization is “to provide an historical perspective of the Penobscot River Basin utilizing the collective energy of its members to create educational programs which expand awareness of tourism opportunities in Central Maine and draw attention to the contemporary enterprises that drive the economies of our towns.”

Visit 4portloop.com.