Renew parking permits by May 30

BAR HARBOR — Parking meters are being installed for the season and paid and permit parking begins June 1.

Parking permits allow residents, employees and others to park in permit areas. Permits do not give the holder free parking in meter and kiosk areas.

The town has contracted with IPS Group to manage the permit process, which is entirely online. Emails from [email protected] went out to permit holders Jan. 1 when 2019 permits expired.

To renew a permit, scan or take a photo of the current town vehicle registration document for the vehicle, log in to thepermitportal.com, choose “Apply for Permit” and follow prompts to upload the registration document (.jpg or .pdf).

This week, the Town Council adjusted the Paid and Permit Parking Policy to reduce the bed & breakfast guest permit from $750 to $350 and to add an additional free 15-minute parking space across from the Jesup Library to accommodate curbside library service this season.