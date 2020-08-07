Reading makes a difference 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—The Southwest Harbor Public Library’s summer reading program is starting this year, and it is for all ages. Kids and adults can participate in the program, which is sponsored by First National Bank to benefit the Westside Food Pantry.

“We want to stay connected to you through books and reading while also staying safe by reducing direct contact during the COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote children’s librarian Susan Plimton in a statement. “This year our summer reading program focuses on community service and how we can all help those in need while having fun reading. All generations are invited and encouraged to participate.”

The program runs through August 22 with a goal of raising $500 for the Westside Food Pantry. For each book read or listened to, readers send a post card to the library and earn $1 for the food pantry. Each postcard should contain the title, author and a simple recommendation/review (or not) of each book finished. Name of the reader is optional.

Ready-made postcards can be picked up at the library curbside location, First National Bank locations in Southwest Harbor, or The Common Good Soup Kitchen. They can be mailed or put in the library’s book drop.

Plimton encourages families to read and listen together. “Have each child who listened to the story send a postcard,” suggested Plimton. “A simple drawing or comment from a parent will do for those too young to write.”

People can donate directly to the Westside Food Pantry at westsidefoodpantry.org, or through the library by sending a check made out to Southwest Harbor Public Library with Westside Food Pantry in the memo line.