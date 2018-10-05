Pollinator party

BAR HARBOR – “Inside the Hive,” a new museum feature all about honeybees is on display at College of the Atlantic’s George B. Dorr Museum. An opening celebration is set for Saturday, Oct. 6 from 2-4 p.m. Professor Kourtney Collum and students in the college’s apiculture club will lead honey tastings and other bee-related activities. “Inside the Hive” features an observation hive, which offers a direct view into the inner workings of a honeybee hive. “Learners of all ages can discover more about honey, native bee conservation, and more about the pollinators our food systems depend on,” a statement from the college said. Admission is by donation and all ages are welcome. Contact, 288-5395.