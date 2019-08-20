Photography workshop

BAR HABOR — Mike Leonard of “Photo Tourism by Mike” will host a talk on how to take better photos with a camera and cell phone Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. at the YWCA MDI.

The event is co-sponsored by the Bar Harbor Whale Watch and precedes one of the Whale Watch’s lighthouse tours.

“Bring along a camera for this hands-on workshop and Leonard will walk attendees through the easy changes they can make instantly to take better photos,” organizers said. “Each session will break down things that are seen as difficult photography concepts and attendees will leave the session knowing much more about how to use their camera. He will talk about exposure, white balance, using the HDR setting, basic composition and more. Leonard will also highlight free apps that everyone can download on their cell phone to improve images on the phone as well.”

The talk is free and open to the public and registration is not required. Contact 288-4245.