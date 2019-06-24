Parsons earns Chairman’s award

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust presented employee awards at their annual Chairman’s Dinner and Celebration on May 21 at the Bar Harbor Club. The event is dedicated to recognizing, appreciating and motivating leadership throughout the company.

Lisa Parsons, SVP Regional Market Manager for Mount Desert Island, was one of two recipients of the bank’s Chairman’s Award. The award was presented by David Woodside, chairman of the board.

Chairman’s Award recipients consistently display the bank’s six brand behaviors: positivity, communication, teamwork, initiative, professionalism, and quality.

Neal Blake, VP Assistant Controller, Bar Harbor, was given an Emerging Leader Award.