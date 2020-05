MOUNT DESERT — The parking lots at several Land & Garden Preserve properties will each be closed for a day or two May 26-June 2 while they are being paved.

The Hunters Beach and Day Mountain lots will be closed May 26-27. The Little Long Pond main entrance parking area and upper lot will be closed May 28, and the upper lot will remain closed May 29. The Little Harbor Brook lot will be closed June 1-2.