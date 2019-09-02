Oyster farm hearing set

CRANBERRY ISLES — The public will have a chance to weigh in on a planned 5.25-acre oyster farm in The Pool on Great Cranberry Island at a public hearing set for Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 3:45 p.m. at the Longfellow School.

Lauren and Joshua Gray already hold a smaller, limited purpose oyster lease in the area. The proposed lease is for suspended culture of shellfish and the lease term would be 20 years.

Applications to intervene in the lease application must be received by the Maine Department of Marine Resources by 4 p.m. on Sept. 9. “DMR will decide whether to grant intervenor applications five days before the hearing,” a statement from the department said.

Contact dmraquaculture@maine.gov or 624-6567.