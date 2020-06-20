Saturday - Jun 20, 2020
ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY

Now streaming

June 20, 2020 on Uncategorized

For those who did not attend the June 7 Mount Desert Island High School’s graduation ceremony—or for those who want to see it again—visit the MDIHS Trojan TV Productions YouTube channel to view a recording of the entire hour and 42 minute event.  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *