Mask rule tabled 

BAR HARBOR — Town officials will wait and see what Governor Janet Mills’ expected new executive order about face coverings says, and how effective local education campaigns are, before drafting an additional town ordinance requiring them.

The town recently received a grant to purchase thousands of masks that will be available in mailbox-like kiosks around town and also distributed to businesses so employees have them to offer to customers who don’t have one.

“Having masks for customers was a barrier for a lot of people,” Nina St. Germain, whose work for the town as a resource officer is supported by the grant, told the Town Council Tuesday.

One of the town’s mobile trailers was set up at the entrance to downtown over the weekend, displaying the message, “Don’t make us ask; wear a mask.”