Maine politicians respond to violence at U.S. Capitol

Bipartisan group of senators, including Collins and King, condemn violence at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Jan. 6, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Angus King (I-Maine) joined Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Mark Warner (D-VA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Rob Portman (R-OH) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) and Tom Reed (R-NY-23) to release the following statement on the violence at the U.S. Capitol:

“The behavior we are witnessing in the U.S. Capitol is entirely un-American. This is not a peaceful protest – this is an insurrection. These individuals should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The American people can rest assured that we will finish our work, certify the results of the 2020 election, and ensure a peaceful transition of power. Our democracy is stronger than the destructive behavior of any mob and will survive today’s egregious behavior.”

King Statement on insurrection at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Jan. 6, U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine) released the following statement in response to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which was spurred by President Donald Trump’s continued attempts to undermine faith in America’s elections:

“Today’s violent insurrection at the Capitol is an unspeakably sad moment for our nation – one I never thought I would see in our country. In the face of this unprecedented, despicable display, Congress will now reconvene and complete the people’s business, count the properly certified and authenticated electoral votes, and affirm the undeniable fact that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election fair and square. But the work to address today’s riots, and their threat to our democracy, has just begun.

“My colleagues who have remained silent during the past several months, or who have actively abetted the President’s unremitting campaign to delegitimize the election, must now speak the clear and honest facts: this election was fair, as has been confirmed by the President’s hand-picked Attorney General, the nation’s top election security agency, and Secretaries of State in each of our country’s 50 states and the District of Columbia. By continuing to sow disproven seeds of doubt, they are fanning the flames of division and hatred that engulfed our body today; to protect our nation’s democratic values, we must all fight to defend faith in our nation’s elections.

“President Trump cannot be verbally or silently enabled any longer by my good faith colleagues – whomever does not speak out is complicit. It is crystal clear that his current agenda is not to serve the nation in the slightest, but to serve and elevate himself. In doing so, he poisons the political debate and incites violence by continuing to repeat baseless accusations which undermine the elections that are the heart of our democratic system.

“Sadly, the tragic events of this day were entirely predictable. When people are fed a consistent and increasingly inflammatory diet of manifestly untrue statements and baseless conspiracy theories, it is no surprise that they would eventually turn to violence. The responsibility for what happened at the Capitol rests squarely on the shoulders of Donald Trump.

“As the Prophet Hosea said long ago, ‘they who sow the wind shall reap the whirlwind,’ and that is exactly what happened today.

“The violent, anarchist criminals who defiled the Capitol Building and threatened both public officials and law enforcement officers need to be arrested, prosecuted, and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. No person should feel empowered to engage in these violent acts without facing grave consequences.

“Today is one of the darkest days our democratic system has faced. Tomorrow, and every day after, must be better, because the freedoms enshrined by our founders are not self-perpetuating; their vision, and our Constitution requires each of us to put the long-term health of our nation above short-term political interests. If we are to ensure that government of the people, by the people, and for the people does not perish from the Earth, we need to protect it in word and deed. We must move forward together – not as warring factions, but as one nation.”

Golden statement on violence in the Capitol and Electoral College certification

WASHINGTON — Congressman Jared Golden (ME-02) released the following statement following hours of violence in which a mob overtook the United States Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election:

“I have been present on the Capitol grounds throughout the duration of today’s chaos, and I will remain here until Congress completes its duty to certify the results of the presidential election. My colleagues and I agree that we will do this tonight to demonstrate that today’s lawlessness will not stop us from fulfilling our oaths to uphold the Constitution.

“This is a sad day for our country. Donald Trump called for these rallies, and he helped incite them to riot with his speech today. While we should not be surprised by the president’s actions — he has been signaling his intentions for months — he should be held accountable for today’s violence. But regardless of whether or not Congress can agree to act to hold the president accountable, make no mistake: he will be removed from office on January 20, and Joe Biden will assume the presidency.

“Today’s events, while tragic, also present us with opportunities. The opportunity to stare into the ugly depths of what could lie ahead if we continue down this partisan and angry path. The opportunity to choose a different path and to recommit ourselves to our democracy, to our country, and to our fellow Americans. I hope that we choose to come together to seize these opportunities.

“What happened at the Capitol today should make clear to all Americans that our democracy is fragile and should not be taken for granted. We are a nation of laws that govern our daily lives, including how we organize our elections. But we are also a nation of free men and women who can choose to obey those laws or not. No laws can govern our peaceful existence and the safety of our democracy unless we also deliberately choose to preserve both ideals for ourselves and for future generations.” – Congressman Jared Golden (ME-02)