Lobster, solar energy celebration

CRANBERRY ISLES — A ribbon-cutting ceremony and lobster roll picnic are planned for Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. at the Cranberry Isles Fishermen’s Co-op, to celebrate the installation of a new 45kW solar array on the roof of the Co-op building.

The Sea Princess has been chartered for the event and will leave Northeast Harbor at 4 p.m. for Islesford for the event.

The celebration was organized by the Co-op, USDA Rural Development, College of the Atlantic, Sundog Solar, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, The Island Institute and Luke’s Lobster/Cape Seafood.

