Library gets Rudman grant

ELLSWORTH — The Jesup Memorial Library received a grant from the Rose and Samuel Rudman Library Trust of the Maine Community Foundation to provide resources and programming to help community members be leaders in the effort to “nurture the public good in word and deed.”

The trust has awarded grants totaling $22,363 to 30 libraries in Aroostook, Hancock, Knox, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Waldo, and Washington counties.

The grants, which range from $300 to $1,000, support programs and activities that creatively and practically integrate with a library’s collection.

A full list of grant recipients is available at www.mainecf.org.