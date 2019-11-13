Librarian selected for statewide program

TREMONT — Bass Harbor Memorial Library Director Lisa Taplin has been selected to be one of 20 participants at the Maine State Library’s Academy for Small/Rural Library Directors program.

This selective, intensive year-long program provides targeted training that gives participants the skills and support they need to be successful and to help their libraries not just survive but also thrive and grow.

The objectives of the academy include increasing participants’ knowledge of librarianship and basic library management, positioning library directors to be embedded and engaged in their communities, connecting library directors to the wider library community and peers in other libraries and establishing a professional support system using recognized library leaders as mentors.

Murray has 14 years’ experience working in public libraries, first serving at Southwest Harbor Public Library for 11 years in several capacities and then moving to the Bass Harbor Memorial Library as director for the past three years.

She helped to raise the nearly $500,000 in the Library’s recent Capital Campaign and continues to provide library services, programs and materials to the Tremont community.