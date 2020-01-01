Kupiec to play museum, library

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Guitarist Brian Kupiec will perform twice next weekend. On Saturday, Jan. 11, from 5-7:30 p.m., Kupiec will be joined by Scott Allen and Mark Kanter, who together play as Coddiwomple, for a performance at the Seal Cove Auto Museum’s Beers and Gears event. On Sunday, Jan. 12, Kupiec will play a 2 p.m. solo concert at the Jesup Memorial Library.

Coddiwomple is described as “a mindfully aimless musical meander across all sorts of genres and decades.”

“The journey is the destination, and it’s a hoot,” said Kupiec.

For the Beers and Gears event, a $10 cover charge includes museum admission and two drink tickets. The bar will accept drink tickets and cash donations. Non-alcoholic beverages also will be available. January’s featured Beers and Gears brewery is Geaghan’s. Contact 244-9242.

The Jesup concert will feature guitar work that will be heavy on fingerpicking, with the occasional flat-pick tune thrown in.

Kupiec has been a performing musician for more than 30 years and his music blends folk, rock, ballads, roots and blues. He performs original arrangements of songs taken from a variety of genres, as well as his own original material.

Kupiec began playing the guitar in the late 1960s and his early influences include everything that was happening musically at the time.

He relocated to Mount Desert Island from Connecticut seven years ago, after retiring from his day job as the head of technology and digital assets for The Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library at Yale University. Since moving to MDI, he has performed at various venues around the island and has been a musical fixture on the Quietside for the past six years.

Kupiec hosts the longest continuously running musical event in Southwest Harbor, The Community Jam at Sips Café.

There will be three other concerts in the Sundays at the Jesup Winter Concert Series, including a St. Patrick’s Day-themed concert with The Crow’s Nest on Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m.

This concert is free and open to the public. Contact 288-4245.