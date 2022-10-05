Ellsworth

On Monday, Oct. 3, Joseph Wayne Wadman, 62, of Ellsworth, spread his wings for one final flight, leaving behind his loving family and friends.

Joe is survived by his most proud accomplishment, his son Joseph Albert Wadman. He also leaves behind his devoted mother, Nancy Wadman; his siblings and their spouses, Jan and Harald Huebner, Jim and Kim Wadman, Jennifer and Drew Myers and Jackie and Jay Carroll; his nephews and nieces, Robbie, Lacey and Vivian Harriman, Gabrielle Huebner, Holly, Jack and John Gwozdz, Daniel Wadman, Mackenzie Myers and Ben and Weston Haslam, Whitney Carroll and Cooper and Eli Henderson, Hannah and Donovan Carroll and Jimmy Carroll; his beloved dog Rosie; and employer and dear friend Stephen Stanley.

Joe was most happy spending time with his son at their favorite places, including the family camp on Schoodic Lake and walks to the Union River from their home. He also loved his time lobster fishing with his grandfather James Robbins, many summers in Stonington. We will always remember Joe as the life of the party, for his storytelling, charm and his infectious, big, beautiful smile.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ellsworth. A celebration of life will immediately follow at St. Joseph Parish Hall. The family asks for any donations to be made for a college fund for Joseph Albert, to the First National Bank, 194 Beechland Road, Ellsworth, Attn: Dwayne Crawford.