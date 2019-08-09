Island Police Log; Carriage road bike digger

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — A 66-year-old man cycling on a carriage road near Jordan Pond July 24 reportedly fell over an embankment after attempting to stop by sticking his foot onto a coping stone. He had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

A 64-year old visitor from Connecticut fell while hiking the Great Head Loop above Sand Beach July 18. Lifeguards on the beach made contact with the person, who was taken to a waiting ambulance by rangers and other park employees.

A visitor received minor first aid after a reported dog bite July 20 near the Hulls Cove Visitor Center access to the carriage roads.

A group of visitors from Westminster, Md. were cited July 21 at Seawall Picnic Area on controlled substance and alcohol charges. Collin Bauer, 20, and Blaine Dement, 19, were cited on charges on possession of a controlled substance. Samuel Nickey, 19, and Connor Renner, 19, were cited on charges of being in possession of alcohol. Zachary Bauer, 23, was cited on a charge of providing alcohol to a minor.

A 68-year-old woman fell while hiking the Great Head Trail July 23 and injured her ankle. Rangers and other park staff assisted in helping her off the trail in a wheeled litter.

Dylan Lee, 26 of New York, N.Y. was cited on a charge of possession of a controlled substance July 25 on Schooner Head Road.

A78-year-old woman reported feeling faint and week while hiking on the Ship Harbor Trail July 26. Rangers and a Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance crew assisted her in walking out.

A man was taken to the hospital in a Northeast Harbor ambulance from Jordan Pond House July 26 when he reported “a heavy feeling in his chest.”

James Benge, 42, of Hattiesburg, Miss. was cited on a charge of “unsafe operations, operating a motor vehicle without due care for passing vehicles” on Paradise Hill Road July 26.

Sinclair Cook, 21, no town given, was cited on a charge of possession of a controlled substance July 27.

Rangers assisted a 51-year-old woman on Spring Trail July 28 who had reportedly fell and hurt her ankle.

A 23-year-old was taken to the hospital in a Northeast Harbor ambulance July 28 following a head injury in a fall.

Kamron Marone-Hines, no age given, of Orono was cited on a charge of possession of alcohol in a closed area at Echo Lake Beach July 28.

Daniel Davis, no age given, of Dedham was cited on a charge of possession of a controlled substance July 28.

Andrew Hanscom, no age given, of Bar Harbor was cited on a charge of possession of a controlled substance July 28.

A 58-year-old man reportedly fainted twice while hiking Gorham Mountain trail July 30. Rangers and Bar Harbor Fire Department paramedics helped the man back to the road on foot.

A 53-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance from Schoodic Woods Campground July 30 when she reportedly felt dizzy and vomited.

A 47-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in a Northeast Harbor ambulance July 30 following an allergic reaction.

Two minor motor vehicle accidents were reported in the park.

Bar Harbor

The morning of July 30, a modular home hauled by a tractor trailer reportedly got caught on the traffic light at the head of the island, causing damage to both the modular home and the traffic light.

The light was still in operation, but was left hanging lower than normal. Police assisted the DOT with traffic control until the electric company winched the light back into place.

Multiple calls were made to police the morning of July 29 about a tan SUV driving erratically in the area of Crooked Road and Route 102. Police spoke with the driver, who reported having a medical issue, and a passenger in the SUV took over as driver.

An unknown vehicle reportedly backed into a “Do Not Enter” sign on School Street July 29, breaking the sign.

A man was reported yelling at people for parking in a no-parking spot on Cottage Street the evening of July 29.

Investigating a noise complaint at a residence the evening of July 29, police arrested Michele Bellomy, 50, of Fairfax, Va. on a charge of domestic violence assault.

A man wandering on High Street in the early morning July 30 told police that his dog had locked him out of his vehicle. A tow truck was contacted.

A naked man was reported walking on Main Street on July 30.

Following up on a report of suspicious behavior, police found an intoxicated man passed out in a public restroom at 4 a.m. on Friday. Police gave the man a ride home.

Melissa Brooks, 40, of Ellsworth was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Alan Walton, 34, of Seal Harbor was arrested Friday on a charge of violating probation.

Noah Almeida, 20, of Farmington, N.H. was summonsed Friday on a charge of theft from a local business for allegedly stealing a fishing lure.

An officer spoke with a band playing at a local bar past midnight on Saturday, asking them to turn the volume down.

A campground reported that a group of campers reportedly left without paying. Police spoke with the group, who returned and paid their bill.

A woman who was reportedly being loud and disruptive in a downtown restaurant late Saturday morning left when police were called.

Police asked a group of people on Cottage Street who were reportedly yelling at passersby Saturday evening to move along.

Cash was reported stolen from a campsite Saturday night.

Following up on a complaint of a vehicle speeding and weaving late Sunday night, police stopped the vehicle near the head of the island and arrested Kelly Dakin, 46, of Prospect on a charge of operating under the influence.

Multiple people were warned for sleeping in public, in violation of town ordinance, this week.

Two parking meters were reported struck or otherwise damaged this week.

There were 10 minor car accidents with little damage and no injuries this week. One minor accident involved a deer.

Mount Desert

Police were notified of people going door to door to solicit money for an organization on South Shore Road the evening of July 30. Police spoke to the solicitors and told them they were causing alarm in the neighborhood.

Police directed traffic around a stuck delivery truck on Champlain Drive in Seal Harbor on July 31, until a tow truck came to move the stuck truck.

A neighbor of a Northeast Harbor house under construction called police to report seeing a flashlight inside the residence the evening of July 31. Police arrived and found a contractor dropping off tile.

Police took a complaint of a man knocking on a door in Northeast Harbor to do political polling. The man reportedly left when asked.

A man and a woman were warned for trespassing on the grounds of a Somesville business at 1 a.m. on Friday.

A board was reported missing from the boardwalk on Steamboat Wharf Road in Seal Harbor on Saturday. Police put a traffic cone over the missing board, and notified the Public Works department.

Sunday morning, a northbound 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe operated by Benjamin Swanson, 42, of Seattle, Wash. was stopped on Route 198, preparing to make a left turn. Another northbound vehicle, a 2012 GMC 1500 operated by Alisha Walton, 32, of Seal Harbor reportedly attempted to illegally pass the Hyundai on the left. The GMC reportedly crossed the center line and was passing on the left when the Hyundai proceeded to turn left, colliding with the GMC. The Hyundai was towed. The GMC was damaged, but drivable. Walton was summonsed on a charge of improper passing. All parties were checked for injuries by first responders, and released.

There were six minor car accidents with little damage and no injuries this week. One of them involved a deer.

Southwest Harbor

A man was reported to be yelling and possibly threatening cars on the Trap Mill Road the evening of July 31. When an officer arrived, he found the man intoxicated and suffering from depression, according to reports. Family was called and came to bring the man to a safe location for the night.

Kenneth Morrow, 51, of Southwest Harbor had at least three run-ins with police in five days. When police responded to a 9-1-1 misdial the morning of Aug. 1, Morrow was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of his release and taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

On Saturday evening, police received a call about a man locked out of his apartment. When an officer responded, Morrow was summonsed on a charge of violating conditions of release again by being in possession of or consuming alcohol. Two days later, Morrow was summonsed again for violating conditions of release around 9 a.m.

A loose parrot was reported near a Clark Point Road address around 8 a.m. on Saturday. The officer who responded was unable to locate the bird.

Police were asked by a resident around 3 p.m. on Saturday to help clean up glass from a broken car window. An officer learned the window had been broken by the car owner to get a dog out after the keys were locked inside.

When an officer responded to a noise complaint around 9 p.m. on Saturday, the group of people agreed to tone it down.

The hood and front fender of a 2005 Acura driven by a 16-year-old Southwest Harbor boy was damaged after colliding with a deer on Carroll’s Hill around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Police received a report Monday around 4:30 p.m. of a person yelling obscenities at a tourist.

Trenton

The 2016 F-150 Jeannetta Peabody, 52, of Trenton was driving had reportable damage after hitting a deer around 1 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Rte 3.

Two vehicles were towed from a three-car accident on Rte 3 the morning of Aug. 3. A 2008 Ford Escape, driven by Melissa Clark, 26, of Ellsworth ran into the rear end of a 2019 Kia driven by Kile Wandt, 33, of Waldo who was stopped in traffic. When the Escape ran into the Kia, it was pushed forward into a 2011 Toyota Prius driven by Ava Waitz, 20, of Newton, Mass. The Escape and Kia were towed. Damage to the Prius was minor and it was driven from the accident. Clark reported a minor injury from her vehicle’s airbag detonation, but no other injuries were reported.

Two vehicles had more than $1,000 in damage after being rear-ended by a third vehicle that fled the scene on Sunday at 10:15 a.m., a deputy reported. Mark Shoemaker, 43, of Parker, Co. was driving a rented 2019 Nissan Altima and had stopped in traffic on Rte 3. Renee Tripp, 37, of Sorrento was slowing her 2016 Chevy Equinox behind the Altima when a third vehicle rear-ended the Equinox, pushing it into the Altima. Both Shoemaker and Tripp described the third vehicle as a black SUV that continued in the direction of Ellsworth. Deputies were unable to locate that vehicle.

Tremont

A no-trespass warning was issued to the owner of a landscaping business following a request to pick up a mess reportedly left behind at a job site. The landscaper had reportedly dumped a pile of branches in the customer’s driveway, blocking the driveway, because the business owner was upset with the resident, deputies said.

Toby Casey, 39, of Northeast Harbor was summonsed on a charge of assault and received a written no-trespass warning following a disorderly complaint on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. Casey had been living temporarily at the residence.