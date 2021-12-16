Island Briefs: Criterion holiday celebration, Planning Board applications, holiday raffle

Criterion celebrates the holidays

BAR HARBOR — The 1932 Criterion Theatre will host a holiday celebration Saturday, Dec. 18, from 4:30-6 p.m. on the Village Green in Bar Harbor. The festivities will offer live music, free photos, cookies, candy, hot cocoa and a chance to see Santa. For more information, email [email protected]

Planning Board applications open

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council will appoint members in January to two vacant seats on the Planning Board. The board currently has five members; an ordinance amendment that went into effect Dec. 16 creates two additional seats.

Anyone interested in serving can complete an application at www.barharbormaine.gov under I Want To – Apply For – Boards & Committees. There you will also find links to the Council’s Appointments Policy and other information.

Completed applications are due to the town clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Dec. 22. Call 288-4098 with questions.

Council extends CAT lease

BAR HARBOR — A request to extend the lease between the town and Bay Ferries, operator of the CAT, was granted by the Town Council. The lease will now run through October 2026, making up for the loss of operation due to COVID-19 border closures and restrictions. Since 2019, Bay Ferries has been paying its lease for the property without the ability to use it.

Chance to fly

BAR HARBOR — Tickets for a holiday raffle where the winner gets two roundtrip tickets on Cape Air between Bar Harbor and Boston are on sale until Dec. 22. Tickets are one for $20 and three for $50. Money from the raffle goes to Island Connections, a neighbor-helping-neighbor nonprofit that transports seniors and adults who are unable to drive to necessary appointments and life-enhancing activities. Tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/ecp7vyu5.

Deadline extended for SolarizeMDI 2.0

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — A Climate to Thrive and SolarLogix have extended the deadline to sign up for SolarizeMDI 2.0 to Jan. 31, 2022.

The goal of SolarizeMDI 2.0 is to bring the ecological and economic benefits of solar to the MDI community.

There is no commitment involved. When you sign up, Solarlogix will reach out and schedule a free site visit to provide a quote. So far, over 150 community members have registered for a free site visit and solar analysis.

To sign up or to learn more about the program, visit aclimatetothrive.org/solar or email [email protected]

Tremont hires code enforcement officer

TREMONT — The Select Board confirmed John Larson as the new code enforcement officer on Dec. 6. He will also serve as plumbing inspector and 911 addressing officer. The town has been looking to fill the position since former officer Jesse Dunbar was appointed Town Manager in the spring. Larson was the code enforcement officer here before Dunbar, from 2016-2020, and is currently the Southwest Harbor code enforcement officer.

SPCA of Hanock County Pet of the Week: Meet Marquis

TRENTON — Marquis, a gorgeous ginger-brown boxer/pittie mix with keen, intelligent amber eyes, looks absolutely stunning in pink.

She’s 4 1/2 years old now and has returned to the shelter after she had an encounter with another dog off leash on a trail. Marquis likes the single dog life and does not want to be with other animals, but she absolutely loves her special humans. Oftentimes, she will pick out her favorite person in a group and stick to them like glue.

Marquis is an extremely intelligent lovebug. She is always good for her walks and loves to be challenged with new games and tricks.

She would do wonderfully with an owner who understands leashes and even muzzles aren’t necessarily bad things when going around areas with other dogs, and that not all dogs have to love other animals to be a wonderful companion.

She would love to be the special dog in someone’s life.

Make an appointment to meet Marquis today!

Correction

In a story that ran last week about the lost dog named Sophie, we misrepresented the conditions by which Sophie was caught. It would have been more accurate to say that after a week of luring the dog to a feeding station, which was monitored via cell camera, Martie Crone of the Maine Lost Dog Recovery organization was alerted at 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 30 that Sophie was in the trap. Crone promptly retrieved Sophie and returned her to her owner.