In pictures this week

BOLD EXPRESSIONISM … “Winter Storm Schoodic,” oil on canvas by the late Robert S. Neuman, is part of a new exhibit at the Star Gallery in Northeast Harbor from Aug. 16 – 29. The exhibit features works by Neuman and Philip Sultz. Copies of the Neuman’s catalogue “Impulse and Discipline” will be on sale during the exhibition. Catalogue contributor and critic Carl Little will also give a lecture on Neuman’s work Aug. 27 at the Northeast Harbor Library. Visit stargallerymaine.com.
PHOTO COURTESY OF STAR GALLERY
ADVENTURES OF MISS SUSAN … A wordless puppet show about a children’s librarian will be performed Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library. Created by Barn Arts Resident Artists Brittany Parker, Katie Melby, and Andrew Lynch, the show is the season finale for the library’s summer Family Concert Series. Contact the library at 244-7065.
PHOTO COURTESY OF SWH LIBRARY
I KNOW A MAN … The award-winning film” I Know a Man … Ashley Bryan,” winner at 14 film festivals, will be screening this Sunday, August 19, at 3 p.m., at the Great Cranberry Historical Society. Bryan will participate with director Richard Kane in a question and answer session after the screening. Booklist called the film “a vibrant, inspiring, personal portrait of an artist who possesses the desire to help people find their inner child.” Visit ashleybryanfilms.org.
PHOTO COURTESY OF RICHARD KANE
THE ROAD WILL GO THERE … Mike Rogers of LARK Studio Landscape Architecture describes the layout of Island Housing Trust’s proposed workforce-affordable housing development near Jones Marsh at the head of Mount Desert Island during a Bar Harbor Planning Board site visit last Friday. A “neighborhood meeting” on IHT’s application for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) had been scheduled following the site visit, but no abutting property owners or other members of the public showed up to comment or ask questions.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
BAG O’ BOOKS… Paul McGregor, who is visiting Southwest Harbor, pauses to read one of the books he chose at the Southwest Harbor Public Library’s annual book sale on Sunday. McGregor brought one bag that was teeming with tales and said that was his limit for the day.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
NOT A SHARK … An ocean sunfish, or mola mola, spotted on an Aug. 5 Bar Harbor Whale Watch trip aboard the Atlanticat. It has no caudal (tail) fin and looks like a huge fish head with fins. Related to pufferfish and porcupinefish, ocean sunfish can grow to 1,000 pounds. Their primary food is jellyfish.
PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT
REMEMBERING EDSEL … Gathered at Martha Stewart’s Skylands estate in Seal Harbor Tuesday were, from left, Seal Cove Auto Museum Executive Director Raney Bench, Jay Leno and Stewart. They were filming a project for CBS about former Skylands owner Edsel Ford. Leno was filmed driving the Auto Museum’s 1928 Model A Huckster.
PHOTO COURTESY OF SEAL COVE AUTO MUSEUM