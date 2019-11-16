Hospice info session planned

ELLSWORTH — Professional representatives from Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County and Northern Light Home Care & Hospice will discuss the volunteer and medical roles of hospice services during “Hospice Myths Debunked: Hospice Offers More than You Think” at the Ellsworth Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.

Attendees will learn about the functions of each organization and how they work together to provide the best service for individuals and their families. Their goal is to dispel some of the common myths about hospice and to inform people of the many services offered of which people may not be aware.

“Find out why they encourage Hospice services for patients and their families earlier in their journeys,” organizers said. “Learn about additional services such as assistance with Advance Care Directives and bereavement support.”