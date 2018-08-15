Group show at Artemis

MOUNT DESERT — Works by Jerry Rose, Judy Taylor, Goody-B. Wiseman and Jeanne Perkins will be on display at the Artemis Gallery Aug. 16-29. An opening reception is set for Aug. 16 at 5 p.m.

“With Jeanne Perkins comes 35 years of experience with Mount Desert Island’s culture and landscape,” a statement from the gallery said. An experimental artist, Perkins calls her work “a dance with the unexpected.”

Jerry Rose started his artistic career as an abstract painter in the late 60’s, turning to realism later on as a more complex way of expressing an idea. “Now, after many years, his ideas have become more single minded and his art reflects that by being more concerned with expressing his deepest emotion with the least amount of clutter,” the statement said.

Judy Taylor moved to Mount Desert Island in 1995. Before arriving here, she moved to New York City from the Midwest in 1985 to study at the New York Academy of Art on a full scholarship.

Since moving to Maine where she maintains her studio, she visits Italy and France to teach workshops. In 2007 Taylor was awarded the commission to paint “The History of Labor in Maine.”

Goody-B. Wiseman works in sculpture, drawing and printed matter, with a primary engagement in the use and structure of narrative. Her inspirations come from nature, history and arcana and her more recent works explore the mythical figure of the “feral child.”

Artemis is co-owned by Deirdre Swords and Cody van Heerden with a mission to showcase the vast yet intertwined community of artists that have developed an intimate relationship with Maine’s landscape.

Contact the gallery at 276-3001 or [email protected].