Grohoski to run for District 132

ELLSWORTH — Nicole Grohoski of Ellsworth has been nominated by special caucus to be the Democratic candidate for the Maine House District 132 seat, representing Ellsworth and Trenton. Grohoski, 35, grew up in Ellsworth and is a cartographer. She is a member of the Ellsworth Green Plan, volunteers as a Maine Master Naturalist instructor, and does trail work for local land trusts and Acadia National Park.

Grohoski was a leader in the campaign for Question 1 in the June primary election, a veto referendum described by proponents as “Protect Ranked Choice Voting.”

“Now that we’ve won that campaign for a stronger democracy, I’m ready to dedicate myself to winning another campaign,” said Grohoski. “I am committed to listening to my neighbors in Ellsworth and Trenton and advocating for our needs at the statehouse.”

Grohoski said her priorities include promoting affordable health care for all Mainers, keeping local hospitals open and implementing evidence-based solutions to the opiate epidemic. She hopes to encourage small business growth and good-paying jobs here in Hancock County, improve broadband and transportation infrastructure, and preserve natural resources. Protecting children from violence and hunger at home and “fully funding education to reduce the local tax burden” are also on the list.

“I know I have the focus and determination it takes to work hard and follow through for positive change in Maine. My experiences as a volunteer firefighter, paddling 150 miles upstream to become the first woman to complete the 740-mile Northern Forest Canoe Trail and fighting for ranked choice voting have prepared me to tackle the issues important to our community,” said Grohoski.

“Nicole is from Ellsworth, she understands this area and she cares deeply about the future and the people of her community, District 132, and the state of Maine,” said Rep. Louie Luchini and former Sen. Dennis Damon in a statement about Grohoski’s campaign. “We know her to be very intelligent, creative and an incredibly hard worker.”

Contact Grohoski at [email protected] or 358-8333.