MOUNT DESERT — Classical guitarist Kevin Morse will play at Seaside United Church of Christ’s annual Thuya Garden Worship Service on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m.

Parking is available at the Thuya Garden Parking area at the head of Thuya Drive and at the Asticou Terraces Trail parking on Route 3 in Northeast Harbor, and car-pooling is encouraged. In case of rain, the service shall be held at the Union Church, 21 Summit Road, Northeast Harbor.

Contact 276-5521.