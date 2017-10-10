Freezer short sparks fire

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Firefighters quickly extinguished an electrical fire Tuesday night at Gott’s Store.

Southwest Harbor firefighters were meeting at the fire station on Main Street when the report came in at about 8:15 p.m. They were at the store within minutes. Tremont firefighters also responded.

Using a thermal imaging camera, they traced the fire to the sill of a door to a freezer. Firefighters said a heating tape designed to prevent the door from freezing shut apparently shorted out. After cutting power to the freezer, the sill was torn up and water sprayed on the area.

A firefighter said it was lucky the store was open at the time. Had it been closed the outcome could have been much different. Damage, he said, was minimal.