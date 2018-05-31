Fire burns 1.5 shorefront acres

BAR HARBOR — No one is injured and no buildings were damaged in a fire that burned 1.5 acres of forest on a Northwest Cove shorefront property Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. at the ten-acre property on Town Landing Road. Firefighters from all four Mount Desert Island town departments responded to the fire, which they were worried could spread quickly on the windy afternoon.

When crews arrived, an area of forest was already burning. The fire spread down a hill toward the shore.

The Maine Forest Service sent a crew from Hancock and a helicopter from Old Town. The helicopter dropped water on a large propane tank in the middle of the burning area, Bar Harbor Fire Chief Matt Bartlett said, which had been beginning to produce flames.

“That helped keep the tank cool until we could get our plan ready,” he said.

Firefighters ran hoses from a tanker on Indian Point Road and shuttled water from a dry hydrant on nearby Prays Brook.

“That was a great thing,” Bartlett said, “we never ran out of water.” The fire was contained by 4:00 p.m. and crews worked until after 5:00 making sure no hot spots remained.

It remains unclear how, or exactly where, the fire started.

Forest fires usually spread in predictable patterns, said John Cousins of the Maine Forest Service. But “the burn pattern got broken up by the green grass,” shifting wind, and other variables, he said. “This one’s got me scratching my head.”

Forest service crews cut down some dead trees whose upper branches were burning or smoldering to aid in getting the fire out completely.

The property had been owned by the late Marion “Kippy” Stroud, according to town documents.