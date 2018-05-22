Dem gubernatorial candidates’ forum set

BAR HARBOR — Democratic gubernatorial candidates Donna Dion, Mark Dion, Mark Eves, Diane Russell and Betsy Sweet are set to participate in a candidates’ forum at Mount Desert Island High School on Wednesday, 23 May at 7 p.m.

This forum follows a similar event several weeks ago with the Democratic and independent candidates for U.S. House of Representatives in Maine’s second district.

Jill Goldthwait will moderate again, posing questions gathered ahead of time to each candidate on a wide variety of issues facing Maine’s next governor.

The June 12 statewide election will include local and state ballot questions going before all voters. Those enrolled in either the Republican and Democratic party will also be able to cast primary votes.

The forum is sponsored by Indivisible MDI. For more information, email Indivisible MDI at [email protected] or visit https://indivisiblemdi.wordpress.com/.