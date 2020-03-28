Cranberries’ budget passes; Sprague, Sumner re-elected

CRANBERRY ISLES — Voters at the annual Town Meeting here on Saturday approved almost everything on the warrant as presented, including a $1.96 million budget for municipal operations and a $773,681 school budget.

Joy Sprague was re-elected to the Board of Selectmen and Darlene Sumner was re-elected to the School Committee.

Voters authorized town officials to spend up to $14,300 to install video surveillance cameras at the town docks on both Islesford and Great Cranberry Island and as much as $20,000 to renovate a house that the town owns in Southwest Harbor to create two apartments for rent.

The selectmen had included $400,000 in the budget for reconstruction of Harding Point Road on Great Cranberry and Co-Op Road on Islesford. But because the Harding Point Road project is now expected to take most of that amount, voters agreed to defer the Co-Op Road reconstruction.

They also agreed with the selectmen’s recommendation to increase Public Safety Coordinator Katelyn Damon’s salary from $28,100 to $38,220. She had announced last fall that she planned to resign, but the selectmen persuaded her to stay, provided a pay increase was approved.