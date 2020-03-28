Saturday - Mar 28, 2020

Cranberries’ budget passes; Sprague, Sumner re-elected

March 28, 2020 by on Uncategorized

CRANBERRY ISLES — Voters at the annual Town Meeting here on Saturday approved almost everything on the warrant as presented, including a $1.96 million budget for municipal operations and a $773,681 school budget. 

Joy Sprague was re-elected to the Board of Selectmen and Darlene Sumner was re-elected to the School Committee. 

Voters authorized town officials to spend up to $14,300 to install video surveillance cameras at the town docks on both Islesford and Great Cranberry Island and as much as $20,000 to renovate a house that the town owns in Southwest Harbor to create two apartments for rent. 

The selectmen had included $400,000 in the budget for reconstruction of Harding Point Road on Great Cranberry and Co-Op Road on Islesford. But because the Harding Point Road project is now expected to take most of that amount, voters agreed to defer the Co-Op Road reconstruction. 

They also agreed with the selectmen’s recommendation to increase Public Safety Coordinator Katelyn Damon’s salary from $28,100 to $38,220. She had announced last fall that she planned to resign, but the selectmen persuaded her to stay, provided pay increase was approved. 

 

Dick Broom

Dick Broom

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim. [email protected]