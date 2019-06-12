Voters approve citizen initiatives

BAR HARBOR — Voters approved citizens’ initiatives allowing only Bar Harbor registered voters to vote on town committees, and limiting pier length and the size of berthed cruise ships at Tuesday’s election.

Jeff Dobbs was elected to Town Council with 480 votes. Matthew Hochman was re-elected with 440 votes.

Council candidates Peter St. Germain and Martha Searchfield did not win seats, receiving 356 and 325 votes respectively.

Kristina Losquadro and Alexandra Simis were both elected to Superintending School Committee in an uncontested race. Losquadro received 608 votes, and Simis received 607.

Robert Webber was elected MDI School Distruct Trustee as a write-in candidate with 95 votes.

Town Clerk Sharon Linscott said 888 of the town’s 4,594 registered voters, about 19 percent, cast ballots.

Voters voted down Article 2, a proposed Land Use Ordinance (LUO) amendment to allow museum use in the Downtown Village II district, with a vote of 576 to 286.

Voters approved Article 3, a proposed LUO amendment to update Appendix A, the section of the LUO that lists historic properties in the Design Review Overlay District. This was approved 738 to 111.

Voters approved Article 4, a citizens’ initiative to enact an ordinance to allow only registered Bar Harbor voters “to vote on any appointed board, committee or commission” with a vote of 590 to 291.

Article 5, a citizens’ initiative LUO amendment to prohibit berthing piers for large cruise ships passed with a vote of 493 to 384. The amendment will limit the length of piers to 300 feet, and limit the size of berthed cruise ships to 500 passengers.