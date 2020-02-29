Burned-up loader engine replaced

MOUNT DESERT — At a cost of $32,000, the town’s public works department is replacing the engine on its loader that was destroyed by fire late last year. The cause of the fire was determined to be “the failure of a seal that allowed hydraulic fluid to contact the hot engine,” according to Public Works Director Tony Smith.

He said the town’s insurance carrier would not cover the loss because the fire was caused by a “mechanical failure.” The town has been renting a loader for $500 a week.

“The loader is a critical piece of our operations and is used practically every day,” Smith said.