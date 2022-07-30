British horticulturist wins local society’s achievement award 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Dan Pearson’s journey as a garden and landscape designer began with a childhood obsession with the pond life in his parents’ garden. His burgeoning schoolboy interest in plants led to a formal education in horticulture.

The Beatrix Farrand Society 2022 Achievement Award will be awarded to Pearson, British landscape designer, horticulturist, writer and director of Pearson Studio in London, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.

After accepting the award, Pearson will speak about his public projects, including the Tokachi Millennium Forest on the Japanese island of Hokkaido, and his as of yet unrealized plans for the Dartington Estate near Totnes, Devon, England, where he walks in the footsteps of Beatrix Farrand.

Pearson is a member of the Society of Garden Designers, an honorary fellow of the Royal Institute of British Architects and a Royal Designer for Industry. In 2022, he was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in the Queen’s New Years Honours for services to horticulture.

This event is free and open to the public. A Zoom option is also available. Registration is required online at www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org/programs or call (207) 288-0237 and leave a message with your name and number of guests.

Previous winners of the Achievement Award include Laurie Olin, Elizabeth Barlow Rogers, Thomas Woltz, Adam Greenspan and Piet Oudolf.

The Beatrix Farrand Society is a nonprofit organization founded to foster the art and science of horticulture and landscape design, with emphasis on the life and work of Beatrix Farrand.