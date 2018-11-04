Baranski to speak

BAR HARBOR — Jim Baranski of Shalom Orchard in Franklin will discuss how he and his wife, Charlotte Young, created a modern farm at a talk at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

Shalom Orchard was certified organic in 2005 by the Maine Organic Farms and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) and is the only organic winery in Maine.

The wines created at Shalom Orchard are made with non-grape fruit. The wines include apple, blueberry and cranberry varieties, as well as raspberry, blackberry, kiwi, maple and wintergreen. Shalom Orchard has more than 1,000 apple trees in its orchard; the farm also includes greenhouses for growing vegetables and herbs. The farm is also home to a flock of sheep as well as chickens for eggs and meat.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.