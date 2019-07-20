Art and diagnosis

BAR HARBOR — MDI Biological Laboratory President Hermann Haller will give a Science Cafe talk entitled “The Art of Medical Diagnosis: Training the Next Generation of Physicians and Scientists.” The café will take place at July 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the laboratory.

Haller, a professor at Hannover Medical School in Hanover, Germany, uses masterpieces of art to teach medical students the art of medical diagnosis and to hone the observational skills that are critical to making accurate diagnoses.

