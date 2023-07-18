Park Ranger Kim Eadie on the carriage paths. Previously a French teacher, Eadie chose Acadia National Park for her interest in the park's French history. This aspect of colonial history began with Fifteenth Century French explorer Samuel de Champlain, who encountered Mount Desert Island in 1604. Champlain gave this piece of the New World its name and, through his exploration, he accelerated tensions between the French and English in North America.
ACADIA NATIONAL PARK - Off the winding pebbled paths that constitute a network of carriage trails - home to bikers, runners, and horses - hikers can find adventure on the Parkman Mountain Trail. The trail, which spans through rocky terrain and dark forest, encounters towering cliffs to be conquered, and is met with the scent of ocean at each windy expanse of open rock, leads to the top of Parkman Mountain.
Beginning in ___ Parking lot, adventurers begin their ascent from the flat refuge of the carriage trails. After multiple twists in the path, hikers turn onto the Parkman Mountain Trail, marked by a trail sign.
At the summit, which reaches an elevation of 941 Ft, hikers stare wide-eyed at the view of island-spotted sea, expansive ranges of pines, and other peaks, including neighboring Bald Mountain. Hikers have the option to journey from the top of Parkman, down once again into an intermittent place of tall, sun-shielding trees, to Bald mountain.
Descending hikers, from the peak of Parkman, trek across the open rock to find the next trail. While the adventure down can be slippery and steep in certain areas, hikers have the option to veer from course, onto the carriage trails. Hikers can spend some time on the trail and then choose this more relaxing option about half-way down.
At the conclusion of this highland feat, hikers find themselves at their cars. The brief hike is scenic, perfect for a talkative group or contemplative mind, and always comes full-circle.