Acadia Park Ranger

Park Ranger Kim Eadie on the carriage paths. Previously a French teacher, Eadie chose Acadia National Park for her interest in the park's French history. This aspect of colonial history began with Fifteenth Century French explorer Samuel de Champlain, who encountered Mount Desert Island in 1604. Champlain gave this piece of the New World its name and, through his exploration, he accelerated tensions between the French and English in North America. 

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY KIKI GRACE

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK - Off the winding pebbled paths that constitute a network of carriage trails - home to bikers, runners, and horses - hikers can find adventure on the Parkman Mountain Trail. The trail, which spans through rocky terrain and dark forest, encounters towering cliffs to be conquered, and is met with the scent of ocean at each windy expanse of open rock, leads to the top of Parkman Mountain.

Beginning in ___ Parking lot, adventurers begin their ascent from the flat refuge of the carriage trails. After multiple twists in the path, hikers turn onto the Parkman Mountain Trail, marked by a trail sign. 

