MDI (10-8, no. 6 seed in Class B North)
After graduating a number of experienced and talented seniors that made a deep tournament run in the 2021-22 season, head coach Brent Barker was unsure what kind of year MDI would have in 22-23. Outside of dynamic junior Mollie Gray, Barker said his team lacked varsity experience and that they would have to adjust on the fly to the speed of the game and learn what it takes to win. If they could take the necessary steps, however, Barker was confident that they could be a contender come playoff time.
As the Trojans prepare to host a play-in game as the sixth-seed in Class B, they can look back on a season that was perfectly illustrative of a team working to find its footing and becoming increasingly more dangerous as its confidence grew.
After a slow 2-4 start, the Trojans began to turn things around early in the month of January. They outscored Winslow and Orono, who struggled mightily this season, by a combined score of 122-47 and turned the confidence gained from those wins into a 52-50 victory over a solid Houlton team. MDI followed that up with a close, four-point loss to the current number-one-ranked Old Town, who went a perfect 18-0 on the season. It was during this stretch that the Trojans really began to tighten up on defense, and the rest of their game built out from there.
“It always starts on the defensive side of the ball,” said Barker. “Right now our defense has really picked up because kids are playing together and they’re recognizing how to rotate properly in our zone … And what we’re doing better offensively is we’re taking care of the ball more. The ball is getting moved, different people are scoring, we have different people stepping up and we’re creating some easy shots for people but we’re also taking care of it.”
A tough loss to a physical Hermon team on the road was a bit of a step back for the Trojans, but it preceded a season-defining stretch of games that signaled to themselves, and the rest of the league, that this MDI team should not be taken lightly. The team traveled north and pulled off a 49-47 upset victory on the road over the second-ranked Caribou Vikings. They then beat Presque Isle the next day, 60-57, before traveling back home and beating Presque Isle again three days later, this time in a 55-27 blowout. MDI finished off that stretch by holding on against an upset-minded Bucksport team to win their fourth in a row and put themselves in contention for the possibility of a first-round bye.
“I can’t even tell you the last time we went up there and swept The County,” said Barker after the team’s successful road trip. “To go up there and get two wins, it started to make my team believe that we can be a very, very competitive team.”
Tough losses to Ellsworth and Washington Academy to end the season dropped the team out of the top four in the Heal Point standings, but they are still in prime position to return to the Cross Center.
Gray, based on the most recent stats available, led the team in total points (226), assists (42), rebounds (146) and three-pointers made (12). Gray also shot an impressive 75 percent from the free-throw line, hitting 46 of her 61 attempts. Sophia Brophy and Lexi Tozier filled out the rest of the team’s "big three," chipping in 136 and 138 points, respectively. Tozier had 113 rebounds, dished out 33 assists and had 31 steals. MDI also got a solid contribution off the bench from Aleksandra Hanley, who came on late in the season to become one of the team’s top scorers with 107 points. She also led the team in steals with 42.
The Trojans were set to host the eleventh-seeded Belfast Lions (9-9), a team that MDI has yet to play this season, on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The winner of that game will have the unenviable task of playing the third-ranked Ellsworth Eagles in the quarterfinals. It was the Trojans, however, who upset a higher-seeded Ellsworth team in last year’s tournament.
“We’re a team that people don’t want to see because they know we’re going to come after them and we’re going to work,” said Barker.
Ellsworth (15-3, No. 3 seed in Class B North)
Right from the opening tip the Eagles are everywhere, all at once. You may think that a team who scores in the mid-to-high 60s almost every single night would be strongest on the offensive side of the floor but, in fact, the opposite is true. Pooler’s squad loves to press on defense, force turnovers and score easy buckets in transition. They treat each offensive possession as if the goal is to get rid of the ball as quickly as possible, preferably but not necessarily by putting it in the hoop, just so they can get back on defense and make their opponents' lives hell.
Playing Ellsworth must feel like trying to stop a tidal wave with a measuring cup as opponents will often blink and find themselves down by double-digits. The Eagles unleash an avalanche of shot attempts each game, but they aren’t just empty calories because they make a decent amount of them, too. The team attempted an incredible 1,147 shots this season, a combination of two- and three-pointers, and made 43 percent of them. For comparison, the two teams to beat Ellsworth this season, Old Town and Caribou, attempted just 1,013 and 861 shots respectively. And both shot under 40 percent.
And the Eagles never take their foot off the gas, making it difficult for any team trying to dig themselves out of early deficits.
“When [Ellsworth] is winning they can play with confidence. And when they can play with confidence you see what happens, they play really good,” said MDI’s head coach Brent Barker, whose team found itself on the losing end of both games against the Eagles in the regular season. “And when you come out and you dig yourself that hole, now you’re a little desperate, and you’re having to do things you don’t want to do. And that’s what we had to do because of them.”
That same speed can sometimes get the Eagles in trouble, however, as their frantic pace sometimes leads to ill-advised shots or costly turnovers. Teams like Caribou or Old Town, who can capitalize on those mistakes, are able to keep themselves afloat long enough to ride out the wave and escape with the win. But it’s never easy, as all three of Ellsworth’s losses this season were by just three points.
The Eagles are led by the dynamic sophomore duo of Grace Jaffray and Abby Radel. Jaffray was a scoring and rebounding machine leading the team with 348 total points and 157 boards. She also led the team in steals with 64, cementing her place as one of the top two-way contributors in the Big East. Radel picked up her scoring towards the end of the season, ending with 218 points, and was among the team leaders in assists, steals and rebounds. She is also instrumental in implementing the team’s mission to go fast, defending relentlessly and often appearing, seemingly from nowhere, on either end of a half-court heave to score the fast-break bucket.
Morgan Clifford, the lone senior on the team, provides a steady hand from both a leadership standpoint and as a three-point shooter, making 31.7 percent of her shots from beyond the arc. Ellsworth also gets incredible contributions from sophomores Lily Bean and Addison Atherton as well as freshman Elizabeth Boles. Bean is a dogged defender and an excellent facilitator, dishing out 57 assists, while Atherton has been a beast under the basket, grabbing 85 boards and scoring 100 points from the paint and the mid-range areas. Boles has gone above and beyond what might normally be expected from a freshman, leading the team in assists with 59, hitting 19 threes and forcing 51 turnovers.
Surprisingly, coach Pooler feels that this team is still at least a year away from making a real run at the Gold Ball, though he admits they have come a long way in a short amount of time.
“From where we were a year ago, we’ve taken just a huge step forward, we really have,” said Pooler. “But they’re young. It’s a mix of one senior, a couple juniors, and then sophomores and freshmen. It’s asking a lot of them, but they’ve really risen to the occasion.”
Despite their youth it would certainly be a mistake for the top teams in Class B to take the Eagles lightly, lest they be washed away by a maroon and white tide.
Ellsworth received a first-round bye as the three-seed and will play the winner of the matchup between MDI High School and Belfast in the quarterfinal round on Friday, Feb. 17.
Sumner (8-10, no. 10 seed in Class C North)
After continually improving in the first two years of head coach Andrea Alley’s tenure, the 2022-23 season was a bit of a step back for the Sumner Tigers, who followed up a 10-6 campaign in 21-22 by going 8-10 this year and 3-9 in regional games.
There were several factors that could have led to the downturn, not the least of which was the fact that the team played every single one of its 18 games this season on the road due to ongoing construction at the new Sumner school building. The Tigers played just three “home” games at Ellsworth High School and spent the rest of the season traveling. Boys’ coach Dillan Harmon estimated that their team put around 820 miles on the bus for all of their games, about the same distance from Sumner to Richmond, Virginia.
“That’s been rough on us,” admitted Alley. “We can’t really get the hype up by saying, ‘Oh, we’re playing at home.”
Though the travel wore on the team during the year, Alley believes it may end up being a boon for the Tigers’ playoff chances as they prepare to hit the road for a play-in game against seventh-seed Narraguagus.
“When we hit prelims we’re going to be ready to travel wherever we need to travel, and we’ll be used to the bus ride so that’ll help us out quite a bit,” said Alley.
Another possible reason for the team’s struggles may have been its inability to find a replacement for the production of Rachel Colby. On last year’s team, Colby formed a dynamic scoring duo with Bri Flaherty, a pairing that helped the Tigers win the 8-9 play-in game over Central Aroostook and secure their first-ever trip to the Cross Center.
This year, without a second bonafide scorer, Sumner has struggled to put up points. Despite the fact that defenses have been able to hone in on her, Flaherty still managed to average around 16 points per game. But the Tigers as a whole averaged only a little over 40 points and had a tough time finding answers against strong defensive teams.
The tide began to turn as the season progressed, however, as other members of the team stepped up offensively. Junior Clara Christiansen averaged 7.2 points per-game while Brooklyn Newenham averaged 5.1. The Tigers were also very strong defensively, routinely holding teams under 50 points.
“We’ve had a bunch of people step up since everyone is really focusing in on Bri and trying to shut her down,” said Alley. “We’ve had other people step up shooting-wise. We’ve had people step up on our defense. We seem to be stopping the other team’s top scorer quite a bit, or at least keeping them under the range that they normally get per game.”
What seems like a step back in Sumner’s development, however, could just as easily be viewed as bad luck as a look at the Tigers’ season shows that they may have just been doomed by the bounce of the ball. Four-point losses to Narraguagus and Deer Isle-Stonington and a one-point loss to George Stevens Academy could just as easily have been wins, evidenced by the fact that the Tigers went on to beat both GSA and DISHS in their subsequent matchups.
The Tigers certainly have a chance to earn consecutive Bangor bids. They are an experienced, well-coached team who are strong on defense and have a legitimate scorer in Flaherty. Time will tell if the team can take the lessons they learned as road warriors this season and punch their ticket to the big dance.
Deer Isle-Stonington (13-5, no. 4 seed in Class D)
The Mariners put together yet another impressive campaign in 2022-23, despite losing an exceptional player in Luna Perry-St. Peter as well as head coach Bob St. Peter after last season’s tournament run ended in the quarterfinals.
Standout Macey Brown returned for another year, however, and head coach Mark Shepard came back after a few years away from the game to lead a team with a host of other quality players including Taytum Chase, Rylee Dorr and Maddy Eaton.
“The girls are doing great, working hard,” said Shepard ahead of a late-season game against Sumner High School. “Still working on fundamentals and just taking it one game at a time. We’re trying to keep everybody healthy and have some fun.”
While Shepard’s team may have been having a good time, it certainly did not seem like much fun to play against Deer Isle-Stonington as its physical, aggressive defense routinely held teams to under 40 points. The Mariners opened the year with an eight-game winning streak before losing to Machias 46-36 in mid-January. Weather-related cancellations threw off the team’s consistency for a little while after that as the Mariners dropped a close game against George Stevens Academy and lost to a Jonesport-Beals team they had defeated earlier in the season.
It has been said in the past, however, that defense wins championships. And the Mariners’ play-style will certainly translate well to the postseason, giving them an excellent chance to make a run at the Cross Center. The team’s first game will be a quarterfinal matchup against the five-seed Katahdin on Monday, Feb. 20.