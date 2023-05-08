Mount Desert Islander

There’s nothing like a glorious spring weekend to make one feel hopeful and forward-thinking while also nostalgic. The aroma of newly green things floats on a warm breeze that also carries the sounds of birds chirping and, should you live near a ballfield, the thwack of bat meeting baseball. Everyone, it seems, is outside. The industrious toil in their yards. The rest play hooky. Parks and trails bustle.

It is on days like these that we can fully appreciate the investment made in public outdoor spaces, and the role that they play in community life. Places like Knowlton Park in Ellsworth, the Village Green in Bar Harbor, Bucksport’s waterfront trail and Blue Hill’s town park beautify communities and enrich lives. It’s hard to imagine a nation divided when we come together so naturally in the sun.

