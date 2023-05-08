There’s nothing like a glorious spring weekend to make one feel hopeful and forward-thinking while also nostalgic. The aroma of newly green things floats on a warm breeze that also carries the sounds of birds chirping and, should you live near a ballfield, the thwack of bat meeting baseball. Everyone, it seems, is outside. The industrious toil in their yards. The rest play hooky. Parks and trails bustle.
It is on days like these that we can fully appreciate the investment made in public outdoor spaces, and the role that they play in community life. Places like Knowlton Park in Ellsworth, the Village Green in Bar Harbor, Bucksport’s waterfront trail and Blue Hill’s town park beautify communities and enrich lives. It’s hard to imagine a nation divided when we come together so naturally in the sun.
The Ellsworth Green Plan phrases it thus, “When we plant and care for trees and landscaping along our roadways and in local parks; when businesses and residents landscape their properties to attract pollinators and wildlife; when we conserve both large and small, historic and environmentally significant areas; when we create green links, trails, and connectors between our green spaces, we are investing in the future of our community. Investing in the land pays dividends in the form of services to the community as varied as inexpensive stormwater management, outdoor classrooms, pollinators for the food we eat, recreational facilities promoting wellness, and abundant clean drinking water.” Bar Harbor, which is working to update its comprehensive plan, outlined a similar priority in its 2007 plan: “As development affects the rural districts and outlying villages, the Town should consider further development of public pathways and parks. At the turn of the century, Village Improvement Associations created some of the smaller Town parks that are so treasured today. Such voluntary community-minded efforts should be encouraged. Residents of outlying villages have a good opportunity to establish such parks before increased development occupies potential sites.”
Maine is blessed with an abundance of public outdoor spaces, a mix of the wild and the manicured. Each setting has its devotees and its benefits. Public green spaces support the environment, boost property values, improve mental and physical health and provide a social space. They can, depending on the location and the day, be serene and restorative or an invigorating hive of activity. The appeal of a community park or woodland walk is both obvious and hard to quantify.
Spring, ripe with possibility, is a good time to reflect on the importance of these properties whose creation and maintenance so often is a labor of love. It is also prime time to consider how we can build on this legacy for the future. As Tolstoy wrote, “Spring is the time of plans and projects.”