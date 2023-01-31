Swan's Island gets broadband funding boost Jan 31, 2023 Jan 31, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mount Desert Islander Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SWAN’S ISLAND — TDS Telecommunications LLC received a grant in partnership with Swan’s Island of nearly $1.7 million to upgrade internet services on the island.The Maine Connectivity Authority (MCA) announced the grant as part of its Connect the Ready program, which distributed a total of $34 million for broadband projects across the state.The TDS project, which covers all of Swan’s Island, will bring fiber internet to the community and upgrade customers’ internet speeds.Planning work has begun and fiber deployment will begin later this year. The grant funding is supplemented by funds from TDS and local jurisdictions.The Swan’s Island project is just one component of TDS’ work to expand fiber communication services to a number of municipalities in Maine. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Popular Bar Harbor town manager resigns Locals are focal to new eatery Open Table MDI builds community through food March held on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade Swan Agency to open office, art gallery in Southwest Harbor E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.