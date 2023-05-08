Mount Desert Islander

Hare
PHOTO COURTESY OF RUTH GRIERSON

Identifying birds over the phone is a bit of a guessing game sometimes but I try to get enough clues from the caller to make an educated guess. This past weekend a mother bird bird and her small babies were seen not too far from the shore in the grasses. The mother had a long bill and the babies were running about finding some food on their own.

It seemed to me from the clues I was getting that it might have been a mother woodcock with her young. These interesting looking birds come north early in the season, go through an interesting courtship routine and could be with families now learning how to live from the mother bird. The father birds take no part in caring for the young. Once courtship is over the males have no part in family life.

Recommended for you