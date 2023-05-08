Identifying birds over the phone is a bit of a guessing game sometimes but I try to get enough clues from the caller to make an educated guess. This past weekend a mother bird bird and her small babies were seen not too far from the shore in the grasses. The mother had a long bill and the babies were running about finding some food on their own.
It seemed to me from the clues I was getting that it might have been a mother woodcock with her young. These interesting looking birds come north early in the season, go through an interesting courtship routine and could be with families now learning how to live from the mother bird. The father birds take no part in caring for the young. Once courtship is over the males have no part in family life.
I find it interesting as I read about and watch birds that ‘family life for birds takes many forms. Sometime the male is very much part of the whole procedure and takes great care and interest in the eggs and young. In another species the nest has to be hidden or he would kill them all. The turkeys we enjoy seeing here and there on the island have this problem. Wild turkeys have a great courtship ritual--and both males and females seem to enjoy the whole scene. Even after the females have mated and into nesting they may return to the gathering. The nest, however, must be a secret for males would destroy it. ‘Love is not always a ‘many splendor-ed thing...” as the old song goes.
Woodcock young develop quickly and doing their own hunting in a few days and they fly at three weeks The courtship routine is interesting and the male does what is called a ‘sky-dance’--including a funny little dance on the ground and then a burst of joy high into the air. He then repeats his dance over and over for any females nearby. The female does the nest building and all the care. The adult birds are quite comical looking for they have a very high forehead and long beak. The eyes are set high on the head to keep them from getting covered with mud as they probe for food. An added tool is at the tip of the beak for the woodcock can open the tip and seize a worm better as it is pulled out of the mud. Amazing.
A friend of mine showed me a nice hare photo he had taken this week showing the change in fur color as the hare gets its brown summer coat once again. Hares are brown in the summer, white in the winter. Snowshoe hare provide food for so many wild creatures. They need to be white in the winter and brown in the summer. Cars hit a lot of small mammals at night and hares are one of them but they do not go to waste. Scavengers are out before dawn and feasting on road kill. Hares are larger than the cottontail rabbits of lower New England. Hares are fully covered in fur and their eyes are open from birth. Rabbits are born blind and hairless and need a mother’s care as they grow. We have hares on MDI.
Large flocks of cormorants can be seen on the Union River now from the little park area just a ways down River Street. When you are in Ellsworth it is always worth stopping there to look at the scene. Cormorants are very active and put on quite a show as they feed and dive. Have your binoculars with you. The whole scene will lift your spirits. Don’t miss it!
A young friend of mine told me about driving through Somesville this week and it happened to be just as an osprey was preparing to dive and there was no traffic! He stopped and enjoyed the moment as the bird plunged into the water, came up with a fish in its bill-head facing frontwards as is their pleasure. Always seize such moments when you can.