Young runners

ORONO — Members of a new combined Mount Desert Island middle school track and field team took individual titles in several events May 21 at the Almquist Invitational state meet at the University of Maine.

Callan Eason was state champion in the 200-meter dash with her time of 28.36 seconds. The 4×100 relay team of Molly Ritter, Azaria Long, Lelia Weir and Eason were the winners of the seventh and eighth-grade division for that event with their time of 55.68 seconds.

On the boys’ side, Miles Burr was runner-up in the 50-meter dash with his time of 7.21 seconds. Walker St. Germain and Henning Reinholdt took second and third place, respectively, in the 400-meter dash.

The seventh and eighth-grade boys’ 4×100 relay team won second place in a very close race against a team from James F. Doughty School. The team of Reinholdt, St. Germain, Julian Walls and Ieuan Howell finished with a time of 52.58 seconds.

The relay teams are coached by Matt Servaites.