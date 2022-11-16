Sports

York, VanDongen compete at New England XC Championships

MDI sophomore Amelia VanDongen finishes in sixth out of 245 runners at the 2022 New England Cross Country Championships on Nov. 12. The race, held at Ponaganset High School in Scituate, R.I., consisted of over 500 of the best male and female runners in the area. VanDongen’s classmate, senior Sam York, also qualified for the race and came in 138 out of 260 runners.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE CROSS COUNTRY

SCITUATE, R.I. — Cross-country season came to an end this past weekend with the New England Cross-Country championships on Nov. 12.

Mount Desert Island High School’s Amelia VanDongen and Sam York, who qualified for the run based off their finishes at the Maine state championship meet earlier this month, were among the over 500 athletes who competed in the race. The event was held at Ponaganset High School in Scituate, R.I.