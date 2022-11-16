York, VanDongen compete at New England XC Championships

MDI sophomore Amelia VanDongen finishes in sixth out of 245 runners at the 2022 New England Cross Country Championships on Nov. 12. The race, held at Ponaganset High School in Scituate, R.I., consisted of over 500 of the best male and female runners in the area. VanDongen’s classmate, senior Sam York, also qualified for the race and came in 138 out of 260 runners.
SCITUATE, R.I. — Cross-country season came to an end this past weekend with the New England Cross-Country championships on Nov. 12.
Mount Desert Island High School’s Amelia VanDongen and Sam York, who qualified for the run based off their finishes at the Maine state championship meet earlier this month, were among the over 500 athletes who competed in the race. The event was held at Ponaganset High School in Scituate, R.I.
VanDongen, a sophomore, finished in sixth place out of 245 runners. She finished the 5K race in 18:54.0, one minute behind first-place finisher Ruth White from Orono. Her average mile time was 6:05.
York, a senior, finished 138 out of 260 runners with a time of 17:45.2. His average mile pace was 5:42.9
“In culminating races at the end of the season, you just put yourself out there, race, and go for it,” said head coach Desiree Sirois. “Both Sam and Amelia did exactly that on Saturday.”
“It was an incredibly talented group of runners and they both displayed athleticism, tactile racing, and ‘leveling up’ in positioning and competing,” Sirois continued. “They represented the MDIXC program and our community with class, sportsmanship and pride. They are both incredibly talented runners, and it was so inspiring and exciting to see them get the opportunity to see them compete at this elite level. They worked incredibly hard all season and they should be extremely proud of all their accomplishments.”