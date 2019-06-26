Yoga for cancer teacher training

ELLSWORTH — Susan Sassaman, a Bar Harbor yoga instructor, will be offering a workshop teach other yoga instructors the specialty of Yoga for Cancer Sunday, July 28, from 1-4 p.m. at the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center.

Participants will experience a Yoga for Cancer class and discuss best practices.

Yoga for Cancer, a specialized yoga methodology, is tailored to address the specific physical and emotional needs left by cancer and its treatments. This approach focuses on how to stimulate the immune system through movement. It improves flexibility, strength, reduces anxiety and boosts overall wellbeing.

Sassaman has been offering yoga and dance classes and workshops in Vermont and Maine for over 25 years. Her professional yoga teacher trainings include Yoga for Cancer, Prenatal Yoga, Partner Yoga, Let Your Yoga Dance, and Let Your Yoga Dance for Seniors. She is also certified by the Tai Chi for Health Institute in Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention. In 2017, Sassaman created the Graceful Aging program, which teaches therapeutic movement for seniors.

Contact 664-0339.