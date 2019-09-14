YMCA plans half marathon

BAR HARBOR — The 42nd annual Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Fall Half marathon and 5K is set for on Saturday, Sept. 21, starting at 7 a.m. (6 a.m. for walkers). The races are a fundraiser for the MDI YMCA, supporting access to the YMCA through scholarship programs.

The half marathon course is beloved by runners from around North America for its views from inside Acadia National Park.

Jonny Wilson of Falmouth was last year’s fall half marathon winner. He finished the course in 1 hour, 9 minutes and 13 seconds, ten minutes ahead of the runner-up, defending champion Rico Portalatin of Milo. Tammy Slusser of Monroeville, Pa. was the first female finisher with a time of 1:30:20.4.

Runners line up at the starting line on Main Street near the town athletic field, loop around West Street, up West Street Extension and into the park. The race continues all the way around Eagle Lake, down Eagle Lake Road to Cromwell Harbor Road and finishes back at the ball field.

Registration is capped at 400 for the half marathon.

The Half Marathon and 5K are open road races, so drivers are asked to be cautious as they drive Main Street, West Street, Route 3 and the Park Loop Road on Sept. 21.

Since 2008, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has been the title sponsor for the half marathon and 5K. Other local sponsors include Witham Family Hotels, Maine Coast Creations, Mount Desert Island Ice Cream, Cool as a Moose, Lamey Wellehan Running, Ube Physical Therapy and Performance, Eden Athletics and Hannaford.