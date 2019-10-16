XC sweeps county championships

SULLIVAN — The Mount Desert Island High School cross-country team continued its season of dominance Friday with a sweep of the Hancock County championships at Sumner Memorial High School.

The MDI girls’ team claimed its third first-place finish of the season with 29 points. The Trojans withstood strong performances from second-place Ellsworth (40 points) and third-place George Stevens Academy (67 points) to secure the victory.

Freshman Callan Eason was the top runner for the MDI girls with a place of third and a time of 21 minutes, 57.32 seconds. The Katelyn Osborne, Olivia Johnson, Rachelle Swanson and Grace Munger swept places 5-8 for the Trojans to give the team five of the top-10 runners.

The girls’ team’s solid effort wasn’t limited to the top 10, though, as Piper (12th place), Cassidy Hanscom (14th place) and Sophia Taylor (15th) all placed in the top 15. Sophomores Lexi Simard and Azaria Long placed 18th and 20th, respectively.

On the boys’ side, two juniors led the way for MDI with Jon Genrich finishing in 17:57.96 to win the meet and Ponce Saltysiak coming in second with a time of 17:58.95. Calvin Partin finished with a time of 18:35.70 to join Genrich and Saltysiak in the top 10.

Sam York (14th place), Mason Soares (15th place), Jacob Benson (17th) and Harley Brown (18th) placed in the top 20 for MDI. Cody Parker (21st) and Tucker James (22nd) joined them in the top third of the 67-runner field.

MDI’s next meet will be the Penobscot Valley Conference championships at noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at Searsport District High School.